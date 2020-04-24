Kelly Gillett and Weston Rockers recently announced their engagement.

Kelly is the daughter of James and Christina Gillette, of Sarasota, Fla. Weston is the son of Mike and Nancy Rockers, of Greeley, Kan.

Kelly was raised on Long Island in Bayville, N.Y. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and received her MBA from the University of California, Davis. Kelly is employed in marketing by E&J Gallo Winery in Modesto, Calif.

Weston grew up in Greeley and graduated from the University of Kansas. He holds J.D. and MBA degrees from Pepperdine University. Weston practices law with the real estate finance group of Morrison & Foerster LLP in its Palo Alto, Calif., office.

Weston and Kelly’s wedding was scheduled to take place on May 30, 2020, at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, Calif. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have rescheduled the wedding celebration for June 5, 2021.

They will make their home in Menlo, Calif.