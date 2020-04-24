Just before 1 p.m. Monday, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Main Street in Ottawa.

The driver of the vehicle, a light blue Chevy Impala, failed to yield. The vehicle was pursued by deputies with the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Ottawa Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The pursuit, which did not involve high speeds, occurred mostly in the city limits of Ottawa. Stop sticks were used to deflate the vehicle tires.

Law enforcement blocked intersections and access to businesses, thus forcing the vehicle to leave the city. The pursuit was ended when sheriff’s vehicles boxed the vehicle in on a county roadway.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Kansas City, was taken into custody without incident.