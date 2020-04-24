The Franklin County Optimist Club selected eight Ottawa High School students for the Unsung Hero Award.

OHS teachers and staff nominated students for this award. The Optimist Club selected two from each grade level.

The winners were Jaymilynne Whiddon, Kamryn Dials, Chloe Schulz, Alexandria Brewer, Trenidy Batten, Samantha Castro-Jimenez, Caloub Mongold and Ashley Winkler.

In 2008, the Ottawa Optimist Club started a program to recognize students at OHS as Unsung Heroes. This award was to be given to students who have overcome adversity or obstacles in their lives to become successful or who demonstrate a positive attitude at school without calling attention to themselves.