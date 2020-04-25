Students to compete in national virtual conference

PITTSBURG — Four Southeast High School FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) members were scheduled to be in Wichita for the State FCCLA Leadership Conference April 5 to 7.

Due to COVID-19, however, the conference was cancelled and the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events that they had qualified to compete in were held virtually. The students competed a few weeks ago over Zoom conference calls with judges across the state.

The students initially competed in January at the district level and now the results have been posted from their virtual STAR Event competitions. To qualify for nationals, you have to earn first or second place in your event category, and earn at least a score of 85 (silver medal) or higher.

Annabelle Turpen competed in Event Management, Level 3 and earned a Third Place Gold Medal.

Taylore Hudgins competed in Sports Nutrition, Level 3 and earned a Third Place Gold Medal.

Miranda Hartman and McKenna Renn competed in Focus on Children, Level 3 and earned 2nd Place, qualifying for the National Leadership Conference.

The National Leadership Conference was initially scheduled for July 5 to 9, 2020, in Washington D.C. but has recently changed from an in-person conference to a virtual conference. FCCLA’s Virtual National Leadership Conference will be held July 7 to 9 and will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, award recognition, a celebration of the FCCLA Class of 2020, and more.

Miranda and McKenna will be working virtually with Southeast High School teacher Janet Holden in the upcoming weeks to get photos of their display board and a recording of their presentation uploaded to a webpage for the national judges to view virtually during the month of June.