HOLTON- Vera Lucile Shaw, 103, died Friday April 24, 2020. Born September 10, 1916 to Melvin Earl & Ida Mae “Summerfelt” Irwin

Preceded in death by husband, Howard, parents; her step-mother, Pearl Tosh Irwin Hower; 5 brothers, George, Earl, Dale, Clarence, and Kenneth; Four step-sisters.

Survivors include three daughters; Judy Jones, Nancy Ulrich (Dan), Sarah Phillips (George); sister-in-law, Mary Lou Irwin; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 Great-great-grandchild.

Graveside Services: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Denison Cemetery in Denison. Lucile will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home, Holton, Monday, April 27, 2020.

Memorials: American Bible Society or Holton Community Hospital c/o Mercer Funeral Home. Condolence: Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.