Lake activities in some areas are still on hold.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, extended its recreation area closures through June 1 because of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. Areas managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism remain open.

The local areas affected are Pomona Lake, Hillsdale Lake, Clinton Lake, Melvern Lake and Perry Lake.

Those with paid campsite or shelter reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. The public should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged.

For more information on the current status of USACE recreation area closures, check local lakes webpages (https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations.aspx) or Facebook pages before making plans.