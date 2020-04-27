Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 10:57 p.m. Friday, 3600 Idaho Road, Pomona, a 57-year-old Pomona man was arrested in connection with domestic battery after a physical altercation with a known Pomona woman.

• 5:38 p.m. Friday, 1200 S. Lincoln, Ottawa, David Crim, 48, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, no ignition interlock, operating without a license, failure to maintain lane.

• 8:20 p.m. Saturday, 811 N. 7th St., Centropolis, a 38-year-old Ottawa man reported a battery that occurred at 106 N. 9th St., Centropolis. The man was transferred to Advent Health Ottawa by EMS for injuries sustained from the altercation. The suspect, Joshua Alan Wadewitz, 27, Ottawa, was located at 106 N. 9th St. a short time later. A report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property is being forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 10:25 p.m. Saturday, 2800 block Idaho Terrace, Ottawa, officers responded to the area for a report of gunshots. Shortly afterward, a vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party was located and stopped by the Ottawa Police Department. Wyatt Scott, 22, Ottawa, was operating the vehicle and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A case is being forwarded to the county attorney's office for criminal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

• 4:06 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of Arkansas Terrace, Quenemo, Randy Nichols, 37, Quenemo, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

Accidents

• 12:10 p.m. Saturday, 4300 Interstate 35, Wellsville, Christopher S. Pruitt, 48, Wellsville, was traveling south on I-35 at mile post 197, when the vehicle driven by Jared C. Hansel, 20, of Ottawa, lost a piece of furniture from its trailer, which struck Pruitt’s vehicle. The item caused damage greater than $1,000.

• 11:42 p.m. Saturday, 3700 Old US-59 Highway, Ottawa, officers located a 2000 Chevy Impala at this location in the east ditch just south of Sand Creek Road. No driver with the vehicle. It appeared the car left the roadway, over corrected and went into the east ditch and got stuck. The driver was not immediately located.

Incidents

• 10:32 p.m. Friday, 1445 US-59 highway, Princeton, officers made contact with a 2015 Ford Fusion behind the Princeton Quick Stop. Vehicle began to pull away when officer arrived. Officer spoke with Hunter Lewis and Emilee Sheldon both of Franklin County. Officer issued a citation to Lewis in connection with possession of marijuana.

• 3:43 p.m. Saturday, 1700 Rock Creek Rd, Ottawa, a 48-year-old Ottawa man reported a known 46-year-old Ottawa woman intentionally violated a protection from stalking order.

• 9:51 a.m. Saturday, 402 Main St., Wellsville, a 49-year-old Wellsville man reported a rock had been thrown through the window of the fitness center sometime during the night. Damages were estimated to be $700.

• 1:26 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block Old US-50 Highway, Ottawa, John Barton, 48, Ottawa, reported that Richard Williams, 50, Ottawa, attempted to run him off the road.

Thefts

• 7:25 a.m. Friday, 500 E. 7th St., Pomona, Kevin Prouty, 45, of Pomona, reported a theft of copper wire and a chainsaw in the amount of $1,225. The items were recovered during a traffic stop with Eric German, 34, and Lucas Wobker, 39, both of Miami County. Report forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 11:05 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of S. Locust, Ottawa, Wyatt Scott, 22, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, disobey an order or proclamation (public nuisance) after being contacted on a call for service.

Incidents

• 2:48 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Lincoln, Ottawa, a 60-year-old Ottawa woman reported that a known 16-year-old juvenile stole her car and was a runaway. The vehicle and the juvenile were later located and taken into custody.

• 10:29 a.m. Sunday, 400 W. 3rd Street, Ottawa, a report of a domestic disturbance between a 25-year-old Ottawa woman and a 33-year-old Ottawa man. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 10:54 a.m. Sunday, 400 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, a 39-year-old Gardner man reported burglary and criminal damage to one of his rental properties.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday: 300 block of E. 5th St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., welfare check.

Saturday: 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, gunshots (nothing heard).