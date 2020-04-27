Neosho County Community College is making arrangements to conduct all summer classes in a virtual/online environment, NCCC officials announced.

Classes originally scheduled in a face-to-face or hybrid modality will be converted to Zoom video web conferencing and will adhere to the day and time as posted in the original class schedule. Online classes will continue as normal.

The college will remain closed until May 17. Decisions will be made about re-opening for students and campus events at a later date.

In-person access for all services including computer access, bookstore, proctoring, etc., will be available by appointment only. Students will be required to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire before building access will be granted.

Chanute contact information can be found at www.neosho.edu/chanutecontacts.aspx.

Ottawa contact information can be found at www.neosho.edu/ottawacontacts.aspx.