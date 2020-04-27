The Ottawa Farmers Market will kick off its season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the northeast corner of the Orscheln’s parking lot.

The farmers market will be open Saturday mornings and from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through October.

Market officials will have safety measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, market officials said.

The market features a variety of area vendors, selling fruits, vegetables and meat products.

Officials ask customers be patient as the market navigates through the first few weeks to get used to the new systems in place.