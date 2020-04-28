The Franklin County Health Department has identified two new positive cases of COVID-19.

“Both cases are unique situations,” officials said.

The first case is a female in her 50’s and was a close contact of a previous positive case. The case was considered a presumptive positive. Presumptive positive is a close contact of a confirmed COVID19 case that becomes symptomatic, and does not need to be tested if their symptoms are considered mild and can be cared for at home, officials said.

“Previous presumptive positive cases were not tested due to a lack of testing supplies throughout the State of Kansas,” health department officials added. “Testing supplies have recently become more available.

This individual was recently seen by a healthcare provider in a neighboring county for other symptoms and was tested at that time. The test was positive, and the individual has fully recovered.

The 2nd new positive case is a male construction worker in his 50’s who resides outside of the state of Kansas. This individual has been working in Franklin County since the first week of March 8, 2020.

“We will reflect this case as a transient postitive – a transient positive is a case that is currently residing in Franklin County but permanent residence is out of State,” health department officials said.

County reopening issues

County officials also commented on the projected reopening of the state.

“As the statewide ’Stay Home’ Order issued by Governor Kelly is set to expire on May 3 we are well aware that there are many questions from the community about what’s next for Franklin County,” they said. “The Franklin County Emergency Management Operations Team has been working diligently on a phased plan for the potential reopening of the County. Unfortunately, progress has been stalled as we await guidance from the State of Kansas which has been delayed several times.”

The most recent correspondence from the State indicates that guidance will be released Thursday, April 30, 2020, officials said. Information will be communicated to area businesses as soon as possible.

“We understand that this is a trying time for the entire community and we appreciate everyone’s efforts and cooperation as we continue to slow the spread of this virus.”