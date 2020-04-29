Leavenworth County is home to three of the safest cities in Kansas, according to a website that focuses on safety and security issues.

Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie are in the top 20 of a list that recently was published on the SafeWise website, www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-kansas

The list ranks a total of 56 Kansas cities based on crime data.

Tonganoxie is ranked as the fourth safest city in Kansas. Basehor is ranked in sixth place and Lansing is ranked 13th. Leavenworth, the only other Leavenworth County city to appear on the list, is ranked 52nd.

This is the sixth year SafeWise has released a list of what it considers to be the safest cities in the state.

According to the SafeWise website, the list was prepared using data from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program.

The study looked at statistics for violent crimes such as murders, rapes and robberies, as well as property crimes such as burglaries and thefts. The rates of these types of crimes per 1,000 people were calculated for each city.

Only cities with populations above the median city population for the state are included on the list. Some cities also may have been excluded because of incomplete FBI UCR information, according to the SafeWise website.

Tonganoxie jumped 27 positions from last year’s list to be ranked fourth in 2020.

Basehor was ranked in fourth place last year and slipped two positions this year.

“I believe Basehor is very safe,” Basehor Police Chief Bob Pierce said in an email to the Times. “Violent felony crime is almost non-existent.”

Pierce said the majority of other crimes in the city, particularly property crimes, are committed by what he calls mobile offenders from nearby communities.

“Our officers take a proactive approach to intercept and interdict these offenders,” Pierce said in the email.

The city of Lansing jumped 20 spots from last year to be ranked 13th this year.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR