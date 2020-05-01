Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• No time Monday, Allex J. Green, 25, Kansas City was arrested in connection with domestic battery after an altercation with a known Ottawa woman.

• 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, 800 W. 9th Street, Ottawa, Ferris Fuller, 32, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery after battering a known Ottawa woman.

Accidents

• 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Colorado Road, Williamsburg, Bethany Golden, 24, Ottawa, was traveling south on Colorado Road in her Dodge Charger when she swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. She entered the east ditch and struck a signpost and mailbox at 477 Colorado Road. Damage over $1,000.

• 4:58 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Colorado Road, Pomona, Samuel Hood, 37, Ottawa, reported that he was run off the road and struck a road sign. Damage greater than $1,000.

• 1:06 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Brandon C. Caleb, 21, Ottawa, was traveling west on K-68 in his 2018 Ford Fiesta when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Thefts

• 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of US-59 highway, Richmond, Douglas Penka, 42, Garnett, reported that a car radio was stolen and the rear driver’s side window had been broken from a vehicle he purchased about two months ago. Penka estimated the total loss to be $700.

• 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa man reported multiple items stolen from a business. Total estimated value of stolen items was $9,750.

Ottawa Police Department

Incidents

• 6:52 p.m. Monday, 800 block of N. Poplar, Ottawa, Renee Burdick, 50, Ottawa, was bitten by a dog owned by Laura Harris, a 41-year-old Ottawa woman. Harris was issued a notice to appear for the listed offenses.

• 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, 800 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa woman reported that an unknown suspect entered a property without permission and damaged property.

Thefts

• 1:06 p.m. Monday, 400 S. Willow Street, Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa man reported an unknown subject stole items from his unlocked vehicles.

• 2:45 p.m. Monday, 600 S. Cedar Street, Collin Van Eck, a 20-year-old Norman, Okla., man, reported a scam in reference to a rental property.

• 8:50 p.m. Monday, 2305 S. Cedar Street (BP), Ottawa, Jeanette Davis, 45, Edgerton, reported a counterfeit bill had been passed. Case is under investigation.

• 3:57 p.m. Monday, 900 S. Locust Street, Ottawa, Darren Jones, 26, Ottawa, reported a known subject stole items from him. Case is under investigation.

• 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, a 37-year-old Ottawa man reported the theft of a license plate.

• 11:08 a.m. Thursday, 700 S. Cypress Street, Ottawa, a 49-year-old Ottawa man reported items were taken from his unlocked vehicle.

• 1:01 a.m. Thursday, 900 S. Willow Street, Ottawa, a 78-year-old Ottawa woman reported that an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 2:04 a.m. Thursday, 700 W. 10th Street, Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa woman reported that an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 5:47 a.m. Thursday, 1000 S. Elm Street, Ottawa, a 34-year-old Ottawa woman reported that an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 400 block of Maple St., juvenile complaint; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, motorist assist; 4300 block of Stafford Road, assist other agency; 600 block of W. 3rd Street, public assist.

Tuesday: 700 Main Street, public assist; 1000 block of Poplar Street, alarm; 200 block of Downey Drive, assist other agency.

Wednesday: 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, unoccupied vehicle; 300 block of E. 7th Street, theft.

Thursday: 600 E. 7th Street, pedestrian check; 600 block Main Street, pedestrian check; 400 S. Elm Street, pedestrian check; 400 block W. 4th Terrace, civil matter; 700 block Main Street, public assist; 400 block Pendleton Avenue, welfare check; 300 block Walnut Street, welfare check.