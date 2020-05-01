Man arrested for Texas warrant

PITTSBURG — Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers and detectives with the Pittsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th and Rouse Streets in Pittsburg. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, George Steven Kuhel, 50, of Pittsburg, was arrested for an outstanding felony fugitive warrant issued out of Texas, according to a PPD press release.

During the subsequent investigation, Kuhel was allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun, as well as suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Kuhel was transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he is facing charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the local charges, Kuhel is being held without bond pending extradition back to Texas on the fugitive warrant.