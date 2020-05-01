Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, has filed for re-election.

“I am greatly encouraged by the very positive response I have received encouraging me to run for re-election,” Tyon said in a statement. “With increasing threats of massive tax increases and threats on our personal freedoms, my experience and problem solving skills in technology, business, agriculture, and in the Legislature is needed in Topeka now more than ever.”

Tyson has served in the Kansas Legislature since 2011.

“I am not a career politician,” Tyson said. “They’re the problem. Politicians pretend to be something they’re not. Leaders have a record that demonstrates who they are. I am a leader with proven results who shares your Kansas values.”

Tyson has math and computer science degrees from Kansas State University and an engineering management degree from the University of Kansas. After graduating from K-State she began working in the information technology industry, staying in the field for more than 25 years. Her work included space shuttle support for NASA, where she received awards for achievement and teamwork.

Tyson is serving her second term in the Kansas Senate. She served one term in the Kansas House and is presently chairwoman of the Senate Tax Committee.

She and her husband, Tim — both fifth-generation Kansans — own and operate Tyson Ranch in Linn County, established in 1871 by Tim’s great-great-grandfather.