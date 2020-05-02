A collaboration between Lea Ann Seiler, director of Hodgeman County Economic Development, and Hodgeman County public health officer Kristie Clark presented a solution to the shortage of nasopharyngeal swabs, thanks to 3D printing technology provided by Kansas dentists.

JETMORE — A collaboration between Lea Ann Seiler, director of Hodgeman County Economic Development, and Hodgeman County public health officer Kristie Clark presented a solution to the shortage of nasopharyngeal swabs, thanks to 3D printing technology provided by Kansas dentists.

On April 3, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment acquired a genetic testing platform that would allow it to increase COVID-19 testing capacity by 1,000 tests per day. But KDHE was hindered by the fact that nasopharyngeal swabs were limited to unavailable commercially.

Clark, also a pediatrician, describes nasopharyngeal swabs as the kind of swabs used to test babies for Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, and are used to collect samples from both the nose and throat at the same time.

“That’s why it’s the gold-standard for these genetic tests, these tests for the coronavirus,” said Clark.

On April 4, Clark, who was still recovering from surgeries in March and highly concerned about the circulation of the coronavirus testing-to-result ratio and shortage of testing material and PPE, was asked by KDHE Secretary Lee Norman to find more swabs.

In late March, the U.S. sent a cargo plane to pick up about 18,000 swabs from Copan Diagnostics, the world leader in producing nasopharyngeal swabs, in northern Italy.

After deciding to not waste more time on trying to find these swabs using typical avenues, Clark sought other means to find them that even included repurposing these swabs from flu kits, but those methods were soon exhausted as well.

“Well then, I started thinking, 'If we can’t buy them and if we can’t find them, could we make them?' " Clark said.

An internet search by her husband, Robert Clark, who is a doctor, brought up FORMLABS, a Boston company, that manufactures high-grade 3D printing technology for medical devices.

Their partnership with the University of South Florida and their researchers that coded the files to print these nasopharyngeal swabs allowed for testing at Northwell Health in New York.

As Clark tried to work with FORMLABS despite various roadblocks, Seiler made the observation that a lot of dentists use these 3D printers.

Upon learning this, Clark networked through dentists she knew, which brought her into contact with dentists who had access to 3D printers and were eager to help.

Within a few days, John Fales, an Olathe dentist, and Kory Kirkegaard, an Overland Park dentist, were set up with FORMLABS printers and on April 18 began printing thousands of swabs, which are couriered to the KDHE lab and have since expanded efforts to test for the coronavirus.

By April 20, they had more than 3,000 swabs printed and couriered to the state lab in Topeka.

“This learning experience has convinced me, more than ever, how important the Maker Space can be," Seiler said.