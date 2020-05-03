Old Mill Museum receives grant

MCPHERSON — McPherson County Old Mill Museum in Lindsborg received a grant from Humanities Kansas on Friday.

The grant, which is for $9,985 is in support of a new exhibit at the museum entitled “Not the Same Old Grind: Mills and Milling in McPherson County.”

“We are excited to add a new permanent exhibit that showcases both artifacts and archival material to tell the evolving story of milling and its impact in our county,” McPherson County Old Mill Museum Director Lorna Nelson said in a release. “In addition to explaining more our county’s story, it will help visitors better understand the historic mill onsite. We hope the new exhibit will provoke thoughts/conversation about change over time in our rural way of lie, industries, food production and even food consumption.”

Humanities Kansas, an independent non-profit organization, helps others ideas to empower residents of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy.

“This exhibit promises to illustrate how the milling industry shaped and continues to play an important role in McPherson County,” Humanities Kansas Executive Director Julie Mulvihill said in a release.