Kansas gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.48 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,329 stations.

Gas prices in Kansas are 21.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 114.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Franklin County on Monday recorded prices between $1.35 (Ottawa) to $1.59 (Wellsville).

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kansas was priced at $1.17 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $1.89 per gallon, a difference of 72 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75 per gallon Monday. The national average was down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 114.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Kansas and the national average going back 10 years:

• May 4, 2019: $2.62 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.90 per gallon)

• May 4, 2018: $2.57 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.81 per gallon)

• May 4, 2017: $2.17 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.35 per gallon)

• May 4, 2016: $1.99 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.22 per gallon)

• May 4, 2015: $2.36 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.62 per gallon)

• May 4, 2014: $3.48 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.68 per gallon)

• May 4, 2013: $3.41 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.52 per gallon)

• May 4, 2012: $3.55 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.80 per gallon)

• May 4, 2011: $3.83 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.99 per gallon)

• May 4, 2010: $2.80 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.89 per gallon)

"It's becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen,“ said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. ”The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines.

"While oil may continue to struggle, a disconnect between low oil prices and rising gasoline prices has emerged at the hands of refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline. As demand stages a rebound, it remains to be seen how quickly refiners will raise production to meet the locations that have or will begin to re-open in the days and weeks ahead. For now, expect prices to see upward potential — but only in the lower priced states — as we await a boost in gasoline production."