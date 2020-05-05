he Reno County Commission awarded a contract to a Spivey company on Tuesday to repair two locations on 82nd Avenue washed out by last year’s flooding.

Theis Dozer Service Inc. was awarded the contract with a low bid of $127,365 for the repairs in the road right-of-way.

Asked why the county wasn’t doing the work, Public Works Director Don Brittain noted the county could do it, but the washouts are so large it would tie up all the county’s dump trucks, as well as staff and other heavy equipment, “and we’d have to shut down all the bridge building and road overlays we’re doing.”

The job, Brittain said, will require “many hundreds of tons of rock to be hauled in from quarries and hundreds of yards of cubic dirt hauled in.”

“With FEMA paying back 75 percent of the cost, I thought it was better to use a contractor and continue with our work on roads and bridges,” he said.

The county did repair the other washout on 56th Avenue, he said.

“We had two 200-year floods in a row,” he said. “The water was nonstop, hitting those culverts like a firehouse. This is the first time it's happened in those locations. We’ll build it up stronger than before with multi-hundred-pound rocks where it dumps out. Right now it's like a pond, which is why it will take so much dirt.”

“It’s a massive thing,” he said. “They had to go out and use a boat to measure the bottom, that’s how deep it is.”

The expense should be covered by the disaster declaration issued at the time of the flooding, meaning it would qualify for an 80% federal reimbursement, with the county’s share of the cost coming from its Special Road and Bridge fund.