The Franklin County courthouse will remain closed to the public throughout phase one of the Governor’s executive order, county officials said.

Courthouse Employees are still working to serve the public during this time and will work with you to complete your business as necessary.

• County Appraiser’s Office — 785-229-3420 • County Clerk’s Office — 785-229-3410 • Register of Deeds Office — 785-229-3440 • County Treasurer’s Office — 785-229-3450 Email- treasurer@franklincoks.org • Motor Vehicle Department — 785-229-3455 Email- motorvehicle@franklincoks.org

These offices have extended their hours to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found at www.franklincoks.org.