GCCC to distribute CARES funds

Garden City Community College will distribute $641,003 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to qualifying students in order to alleviate financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disbursement from the U.S. Department of Education is intended to reach as many students as possible and assist with expenses related to the pandemic and disruption of classes this semester.

Eligible students are not required to complete any application or paperwork to receive CARES Act funding and will be identified by the institution automatically if they have filed a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student (FAFSA) and are deemed eligible for federal aid.

For students who CARES Act funding does not reach or who require additional financial assistance, GCCC has set aside a small amount of institutional funds in the form of emergency grants. Students must apply to be considered for these additional emergency funds.

Per federal guidelines, CARES Act assistance is only available to students eligible for federal student aid, including both Pell Grants and/or student loans. Students who have not yet filed a 2019-2020 FAFSA are encouraged to immediately do so at www.studentaid.gov and should include GCCC’s school code (001919) on their application.

Eligible students will receive CARES Act funding – anywhere from $200 to $900 – based on their Spring 2020 enrollment status via a check that will be mailed to the student’s current address on file.

CARES Act funds will not be applied to a student’s existing balance at GCCC, if any, though students have the option to pay their account balance after depositing their funds if they so desire.

Students who need to update their current address with GCCC should complete a Data Change form online (https://www.gcccks.edu/about_gccc/student_services/data_information_change_form_fillable_08-09-18.pdf), and submit it directly to registration@gcccks.edu as soon as possible.

Eligible students for Summer 2020 may also be considered for CARES Act funding if Spring 2020 funds are not exhausted.

In addition to CARES Act assistance, a small amount of institutional funds has been set aside for any GCCC student experiencing financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

Spring 2020 or Summer 2020 students can apply for this additional assistance at https://gcccks.formstack.com/forms/emergency_grant. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis by the Financial Aid Office.

Any GCCC student who has experienced financial hardship this semester is encouraged to apply for emergency assistance. Funds are intended to be used for technology, health care, childcare, course materials, rent, food, moving, or other expenses.

In total, GCCC is set to receive $1.28 million in CARES Act funding from the federal education department.

By law, GCCC is required to expend half of its total funding in direct funding to eligible students. The other half will be used to offset room and board refunds, revenue losses, and technology expenses that will enable students to transition to distance learning, according to Vice President for Administrative Services Karla Armstrong.

For more information about either CARES Act funding, emergency grant funding, or FAFSA, contact the Financial Aid office at 620-276-9519 or finaid@gcccks.edu