A district court judge has banned Shawn Parcells from testing for COVID-19 while he sorts out legal troubles for performing autopsies under the guise of medical credentials he never earned.

The judge also ordered Parcells to get permission from the court before traveling outside of Kansas.

Parcells hoped to sample corpses for the coronavirus, calling it a public service, and had suggested a previous court order preventing him from performing autopsies wouldn't block him from practicing in other states.

He faces criminal charges in Wabaunsee County for desecration of bodies, as well as a civil lawsuit in Shawnee County.

For a decade, Parcells performed autopsy work under a dozen different company names for coroner's offices in Kansas and Missouri. He habitually used formal-sounding titles that have no distinction, falsely claimed to be a professor and attached to his name misleading abbreviations that mimic medical degrees. He has no medical degree of any kind.

Parcells landed jobs from clients across the country who wanted him to discover causes of death. Several individuals reported paying him up to $3,000 and never receiving an autopsy report.

When The Topeka Capital-Journal raised questions about Parcells’ qualifications for testing bodies for COVID-19, he told his attorney to stress that he was only trying to provide relief to people seeking answers in the wake of a deadly pandemic.

"Maybe that will help them understand I am not looking at this to start up a business and go out and take advantage of people," Parcells wrote. "They will paint the picture as such, and that is something I don't want them to do."

Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher, at the request of the Kansas Attorney General's Office, slammed the brakes on Parcells' new business proposal with a new order issued Tuesday.

The court learned last week that Parcells had formed new businesses and websites, including social media, that offered consulting services for COVID-19. Parcells offered to enter homes and businesses, perform swabs for purported coronavirus testing, and examine dead people to determine whether they had the virus.

Christopher's new order prevents Parcells from offering or advertising any services in connection with the human body until the lawsuits are resolved.