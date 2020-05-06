City of Ottawa public works crews will collect limbs at the curbside only, starting May 11 and continue until completed, city officials said.

Officials expect this may take longer than past collections as there are a lot of large trees down.

To make collection easier and to limit possible damage to yards, stack the limbs parallel and as close to the curb as is possible. Collections cannot be made in alleys due to space limitations for equipment and other risk factors.

The City also has two free collection sites for residents to haul their own brush/limbs.

• The intersection of North Cherry Street and Enterprise Road.

• West Second Street (past Hope Cemetery) near the Second Street Dam.

Items such as furniture, tires, etc. are not accepted.