Sheriff Department News

Incidents

• 9:18 p.m. Thursday, 28 Binder Lane, Ottawa, Shane Head, 48, Ottawa, reported his ex-wife, Jodi Head, 51, Ottawa, violated the conditions of her bond by attempting to enter his residence. Report forwarded to the county attorney.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 8:50 a.m. Monday, 900 S. Cypress Street, Ottawa, Tristian Hodges, 19, Ottawa, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery after battering a known Ottawa woman.

• noon Wednesday, 700 N. Cleveland Street, Ottawa, Gary Hayes, 67, Ottawa, was arrested for disorderly conduct after causing multiple disturbances.

• 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, 300 South Poplar Street, 1404 hours, Glenn Schulz, 57, Ottawa, was arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of accident, ignition interlock after striking a vehicle and leaving the scene.

Accidents

• noon Monday, 400 S. Hickory Street, Ottawa, Charles Mages, 69, Ottawa, owner of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma reported that his vehicle was legally parked and struck by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jeremy Evans, 37, Ottawa.

• 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 Eisenhower Avenue, Ottawa, a 2018 Ford SUV driven by Jonathan Rolf, 20, Parker, struck a 1995 Ford pickup driven by Pamela Sluder, 49, Quenemo. Rolf was cited for inattentive driving.

Incidents

• 5:41 p.m. Monday, 2300 E. Logan Street, Ottawa, an Ottawa man reported being bitten by a dog. Case is under investigation.

• 1:06 a.m. Monday, 1000 S. Ash Street, Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa woman reported aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property occurred during a past altercation with a 55-year-old Williamsburg male. Case is under investigation.

• 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 Pebble Beach Lane, Ottawa, an 80-year-old man, was found dead. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 4:43 p.m. Monday, 700 W. 7th Street, Ottawa, an Ottawa man reported that an unknown suspect had previously entered his property and stole items.

• 4:56 p.m. Monday, 1000 S. Ash Street, Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa man reported that an unknown suspect entered his property and took items. Case is under investigation.

• 11:41 Tuesday, 600 N. Cherry Street, Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa woman reported that an unknown suspect stole items from her property.

• 1:38 a.m. Thursday, 1621 S. Main Street (Amoco), Ottawa, a 45-year-old Ottawa woman reported an unknown suspect stole her vehicle. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday (05/01): 300 block of Walnut St., Ttespass; 600 block of Maple St., public assist; suspicious activity, BNSF Railway.

Saturday: 200 block of Edgewood Drive, fire; Pendlton Ave./Main St., traffic complaint; 200 block of Prairie Lane, motorist assist; 800 block of Main St., medical call.

Sunday: 200 block of Ash St., traffic complaint; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 200 block of S. Elm St., check welfare.

Monday: K-33 highway/Interstate 35, assist other agency; 1000 block of Poplar, private property accident; 600 block of S. Elm St., welfare check; 300 block of W. 4th St., recovered property; 600 block of Maple Terrace, public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., animal complaint; 300 block of W. 3rd St., information; K-33 highway/Interstate 35, warrant arrest; 600 block of Poplar St., drug arrest.

Tuesday: 1000 block Poplar, motorist assist.

Wednesday: 300 block E. 4th St., 911 disconnect.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., scam; 600 block of Locust St., special assignment; 200 block of Downey Drive, disturbance; K-33 highway/Interstate 35, assist other agency.