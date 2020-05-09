Grace and Scott Whitson announce the birth of Judah John Whitson, a son born May 5, 2020, in Hutchinson. The family is welcomed home by siblings Malachi, 2, and Eden, 1.
Grandparents are Mark and Beth Whitson, and Matt and Lara Whitson.
