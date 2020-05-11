Sheriff Department News

Arrests

– 4:24 p.m. Friday, 1100 Ohio Rd., Princeton, an Ottawa Police officer attempted to stop a 2001 Chevrolet truck in the city limits of Ottawa when it fled, leaving the city limits of Ottawa and briefly eluding law enforcement. A short time later Franklin County deputies located the truck in the 3200 block of Cloud Rd. and initiated a second pursuit. The driver, Jason Smith, 41, Kansas City, Mo., lost control of the truck in the 1100 block of Ohio Rd. and rolled over. Smith was arrested for felony flee and elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

– 11:19 a.m. Friday, 100 Block of Monroe St., Ottawa, Taylor Larsh, 30, Pomona, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

– 1:10 p.m. Friday, 1300 Block of Dogwood St., Ottawa, Cody Hollon, 24, Wellsville, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

– 2:10 p.m. Friday, 700 Block of Poplar St., Wellsville, Donald Rogers, 48, Wellsville was arrested for a Kansas City, Mo., Police Department warrant. Rogers was released on a own recognizance bond.

– 12:42 p.m. Friday, 24000 Block of W. 175th St., Gardner, Kevin Keepers, 38, California, was arrested for felony flee and elude. Keepers was driving a 1989 Winnebago and fled law enforcement for 16 miles before he was taken into custody.

– 3:17 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Erika Bond, 23, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin County Bond Violation Warrant.

Accidents

– 3:17 a.m. Saturday, 4100 block Montana Rd., Ottawa, Bret Ferguson, 19, Ottawa, was traveling north bound in a 2010 Nissan Altima when he swerved to miss a deer and entered into the ditch before striking a culvert. Damage was valued over $1,000.

Incidents

– 6:50 a.m. Friday, 100 W. Franklin St., Ottawa, a 51-year-old Pomona man reported damage to CenturyLink property. Damages estimated to be greater than $1,000.

– 8:04 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of Monroe St., Pomona, a 50-year-old Pomona female reported she was battered by a known 28-year-old Pomona male. Report forwarded to prosecutor.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 7:26 a.m. Saturday, 200 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lorenzo Holt, 18, Ottawa, was arrested after battering a known Ottawa juvenile male. The juvenile male received medical treatment on scene.

– 2:15 a.m. Saturday, 200 N. Main St., Ottawa, Erika Bond, 23, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

– 2:44 p.m. Saturday, 1500 S. Elm St., Ottawa, Darren Jones, 26, homeless, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

– 10:41 p.m. Saturday, 200 W. Wilson St., Ottawa, Sarah Harder, 41, Independence, Mo., was arrested on an active Leavenworth County warrant.

Incidents

– 12:21 p.m. Friday, 300 E. 3rd St., Ottawa, Miranda Callahan, 27, Edgerton, was found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Case was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.

– 3:21 p.m. Saturday, 1000 E. 7th St., Ottawa, Virginia Williams, 43, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspect damaged her property and entered her residence without permission.

Thefts

– 10:59 a.m. Friday, 700 S. Willow St., Ottawa, Blake Geiler, 27, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspect stole property.

– 4:53 p.m. Sunday, 300 N. Main St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.