Franklin County Attorney Brandon L. Jones wants to continue serving his home community.

He filed for his first four-year term as county attorney. Jones, a Republican who has lived in Ottawa since 2005, was appointed Franklin County attorney in October 2018 by the Franklin County Republican Central Committee to finish an unexpired term. Jones is serving as both the Anderson County and Franklin County attorney, but indicated he will not seek re-election in Anderson County.

“It has been a privilege to serve, for the past year and a half, the community that I call home,” Jones said. “I am excited to continue serving this community as the Franklin County Attorney, and I am asking for your support to allow me to continue doing so.”

Jones is a lifelong Kansan who was born and raised in Osage County. Jones graduated from Lyndon High School in 1993, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Kansas in May 1997, and attended the University of Kansas School of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctorate in May 2000. He passed the Kansas bar exam and was admitted to both the Kansas state and federal bars in September 2000.

While in law school, Jones interned at the United States Attorney’s Office in Topeka and at the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Olathe. After graduating, Jones worked as an assistant county attorney in the Franklin County office from May 2000 through July 2003, and as an assistant district attorney in the Douglas County district attorney’s office in Lawrence from August 2003 through April 2007.

In April 2007, Jones was appointed Osage County attorney by the Osage County Republican Central Committee to finish an unexpired term and won election for Osage County attorney in November 2008. In November 2012, Jones was re-elected as Osage County attorney and was also elected Anderson County attorney. Jones was re-elected to both of those offices in November 2016.

Jones has more than 20 years of prosecution experience and has tried close to 70 jury trials, countless bench trials, preliminary hearings, and other contested court hearings, including two first degree murder cases, a capital murder case, numerous other high level violent crimes and child sex cases.

Jones has also argued before the Kansas Supreme Court several times and has made numerous arguments to the Kansas Court of Appeals. He is an active member of the Kansas County & District Attorneys Association, currently serving as the vice president of that organization, and the National District Attorneys Association.

Jones is a past member of the Ottawa USD 290 Board of Education. Jones has served on the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission since May 2015 and has served as the Senate-approved chair of the commission since 2016. He lives in Ottawa and has two children, Sydney and Landon.

Since taking over as the Franklin County attorney in November 2018, Jones said, he and his staff have cleared a large backlog of uncharged cases and opened the lines of communication with local law enforcement to create a positive and collaborative working environment.

Jones said he is moving the office to a paperless case management system that will reduce cost and increase efficiency.

“If elected, I will continue to work on building positive relationships with law enforcement and other community partners,” Jones said. “I will also continue to improve the efficiency of the office, work to keep the community safe, to hold criminals accountable, and to try to help those charged with violations of the law get the help and services they need to get them back on the right path.”