A Macksville man was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck by a car while standing outside of his vehicle on an Edwards County road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred about 9:40 p.m. Friday at 1942 S Road or about a third of a mile east of 190th Avenue on S Road.

Joseph Allen Hammack, 35, of Macksville, was standing just outside the driver’s side door of his 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer parked in the middle of the road when he was hit by an eastbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Crispin Garcia, 27, of Boise City, Oklahoma.

Hammack was taken to Edwards County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Garcia and three passengers in her car – a woman and two children from Lewis -- were not hurt.