Mobile testing is next on the agenda for the Franklin County Health Department with assistance from Ottawa Family Practice lab.

Nick Robbins, interim health department director, told county commissioners Wednesday mobile testing is close to reality.

“We are still working on getting group testing where we can do a drive-thru throughout the community,” Robbins said. “Things change daily. We think we are getting close to be able to do some kind of randomized testing and then something changes. It is all at the state level. As soon as we get the OK to do it, with the drive-thru testing we have been conducting and having the use of the trailer, we will be able to mobilize that anywhere we want it to go.”

The health department borrowed the Franklin County Emergency Management trailer again this week to conduct testing. Robbins said the trailer helps with the organization of the testing process. He said they have tested up to nearly 70 individuals in one day.

“We can [test] quite a few people through the drive-thru testing, once we get that ability,” Robbins said. “The last couple of weeks we have increased testing. Testing has become more available.”

There have been more than 600 tests with 29 positives and 47 pending tests as of Wednesday morning, Robbins said.

Contract tracing has led to more people being tested, Robbins said.

“We have been pretty busy in trace contacting,” he said. “We get a list from the positive individual and trace all those contacts. We test them. If any of them come back positive, we call the group of their contacts.”

The county is keeping a watch on any word from Gov. Laura Kelly when the state may move to phase two of her opening Kansas plan.

A suggested date in her original order was it could be as early as Monday.

Derek Brown, county administrator/counselor, said the county is ready for all situations concerning COVID-19 regulations.

“My team has plans in place,” Brown said. “We feel we have a very strong handle in what our situation here in Franklin County is, but we can’t implement any of these plans until we hear from Gov. Kelly’s office.”