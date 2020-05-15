The Franklin County Health Department has identified six new positive cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday.

Franklin County now has a total of 32 positive cases and 676 negative test results. The health department is currently awaiting results from 56 pending tests.

These six cases include four men — two under the age of 20, one in his 20s, and one in in his 60s — as well as two women — one in her 50s and one in her 60s. All of the new positive cases were close contacts of previously reported positive cases. The health department continues to investigate each individual’s case and test those individuals who have been in close contact for 10 minutes or longer.

One of the cases works at a local fast food establishment. The Franklin County Health Department is working closely with the business to ensure all necessary precautions are taken to help mitigate the spread of this virus. The store immediately took action and completely shut down for cleaning purposes. Every employee of the establishment will be tested. Other employees who worked closely with this individual will be continuously monitored for 14 days.

“Franklin County could not be more pleased with how willing and easy this establishment has been to work with,” officials said. “They are doing everything that we ask to ensure the safety of their employees and the customers they serve.”

The Franklin County Health Department will continue to investigate all positive cases and contact anyone they believe should be tested. In light of this, Franklin County Emergency Management has re-deployed the Mobile Command Center, enabling the health department to test individuals under investigation in their own vehicles. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to the health department at 785- 229-3530.

“Franklin County would like to issue a sincere ‘thank you’ to the Ottawa Family Physicians lab staff for their partnership of all Franklin County COVID-19 testing over the last three months, especially as testing has really ramped up the last two weeks,” officials said. “As we continue to see several asymptomatic cases across the County, please continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask in public, good hand-hygiene and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces often.”