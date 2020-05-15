Gov. Laura Kelly defends embattled labor secretary; GOP legislators seize on delayed payment of jobless benefits to press for Secretary Delia Garcia’s ouster; Senate committee to weigh creation by the state of a $60 million small-business loan program

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly expressed little patience with Republican legislators using the Kansas Department of Labor secretary as a political punching bag while venting about the pace of unemployment check deliveries and continuation of mandatory business closures.

Kelly responded to comments at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting Thursday that began with testimony from Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican in a tough race for U.S. Senate. Wagle alleged Delia Garcia, labor secretary in the Kelly administration, mismanaged the agency so badly that thousands of people were denied prompt payment of unemployment benefits.

“To put it quite simply,” Wagle said, “I am appalled by the absolute failure by the Department of Labor that I have witnessed during this pandemic. The administration has blamed nearly everyone, except themselves.”

Wagle said business closures ordered by Kelly due to COVID-19 and unemployment benefit woes tied to Garcia would trigger depression, alcoholism, drug abuse and domestic violence.

“The financial insecurity can be far more harmful than the COVID crisis,” Wagle said.

More than 7,000 Kansans have tested positive for the virus, and 164 residents of the state have died.

'Beyond disappointed’

Kelly said the state unexpectedly went from record low to record high unemployment rates as the economy shut down to slow spread of the virus in Kansan. At one point, the labor department received 1.5 million telephone calls in a single day. Other states have experienced comparable call volumes and demand for assistance, she said.

The executive branch hasn’t been shy about outlining shortcomings of its response to the crisis, and the governor didn’t hold back in responding to Wagle’s critique.

“I am beyond disappointed that some members of the Legislature (Thursday) chose to take political cheap shots and attack the secretary of labor and her staff, rather than discuss possible solutions to help unemployed Kansans, including replacing the 40-year-old computer system that is at the root of the system failure,” Kelly said.

The governor said Garcia had a long history of fighting for working Kansans and that commitment hadn’t wavered. The agency has worked “tirelessly over the last two months to meet the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits,” Kelly said.

Several of Wagle’s GOP colleagues echoed frustration that the Kelly administration blamed Republican Gov. Sam Brownback for abandoning a major computer overhaul at the Department of Labor nearly a decade ago.

“I think we need to stop the blame game and solve the problem,” Wagle said.

Shared responsibility

Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat, said there was irony in Wagle’s demand to cease finger pointing at the same time she directed accusations at Kelly and Garcia. Holland said the entire Legislature, which has inadequately financed IT infrastructure for years, shared responsibility for the labor department’s challenges.

“Let’s face it,” Holland said. “The technology is decades old. From a technology perspective, it’s kind of like a Model A. It gets the job done. Just barely. We’ve got to use bailing wire. You’ve got to use duct tape. And we’ve got to get through this crisis as best as we can.”

Republican Sen. Rob Olson, an Olathe Republican, said Kansas’ labor secretary ought to be removed. He’s among legislators who accused Kelly of panicking in March when she became the nation’s first governor to close public school buildings for the rest of the academic year.

Olson suggested private contractors could be hired to quickly resolve the jobless claim issue in Kansas.

“To me,” Olson said, “it looks like the governor’s office and the secretary, they’re just waiting for it to go away. I think the governor owes us an answer to resolve this. These people need their money.”

His first option for obtaining a fresh perspective would be Karen Brownlee, the former labor secretary under Brownback. Olson said Brownlee clearing a backlog of unemployment applications in a couple weeks after replacing a Democrat in 2011.

Brownlee, however, was fired by Brownback in 2012.

Garcia’s view

Garcia, a former state legislator appointed to the Cabinet post by Kelly, said Kansas was among states across the country grappling with double-digit growth in unemployment.

The state has paid out more than $320 million in jobless benefits since start of the pandemic, she said. The agency is receiving 150,000 to 250,000 telephone calls daily.

“There’s no system that can easily handle these volumes. We are working hard to serve as many Kansans as we can every day and we continue to build capacity so we can do more,” Garcia said.

She said computer-system complexities of processing unemployment benefits in Kansas should serve as a warning.

“States that have not invested in the digital infrastructure that supports critical government functions should be looking at what is happening in our unemployment insurance system as a North Star,” she said.

$60M loan program

The Kansas Senate Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee scheduled a hearing Friday on a proposal to use $60 million in idle state cash for loans to banks and credit unions. These lenders would make low-interest loans of no more than $250,000 to small businesses in Kansas. The interest rate would be no more than 3%.

Dan Murray, Kansas director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the idea was a reasonable state-level response to pleas from businesses for low-cost capital during the pandemic.

He said Kelly’s stay-at-home orders and non-essential business closures had a devastating impact on the state’s economy.

On Thursday, the governor signed an executive order allowing barber shops, tattoo parlors, hair salons, tanning shops to open by appointment only on Monday. Fitness centers and health clubs also will be allowed to open, but cannot offer group fitness classes and locker rooms will limited to restroom use.

In what she described as phase 1.5, which lasts for a two-week period, indoor graduation ceremonies will be permitted if limited to no more than 10 persons at a time indoors and to drive-through celebrations if outdoors.