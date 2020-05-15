West Franklin High School seniors received nearly $18,000 in scholarship awards.

The scholarship awards are only made possible through the support of local organizations and families in the community, school officials said.

The select senior class members received the following honors and scholarship awards:

• Al Stowe & Dorothy Tucker Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Dotson & Bonnie Bradbury, to Eli Matthias and Madison Shotton.

• Appanoose Area Preservation Society Scholarship to Jaiden Layton and Eli Matthias.

• Appanoose High School Alumni Scholarship to Caitlyn Craig and Lacey Sutton.

• Carrol Miller Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Vada Miller and family, to Brooke Flory.

• David L. Zimmerman Scholarship to Madison Shotton.

• Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scholarship to Madison Shotton. James & Vicki Cain Scholarship, sponsored by the Jim Cain family, to Eli Matthias.

• Keenan “KT” Shoemaker Scholarship, sponsored by Edith Shoemaker and family, to Cailtyn Craig, Kaden Conway, Brooke Flory, Jaiden Layton, Bailey Leach, Eli Matthias, Riley Milliken, Courtney Reedy, Madison Shotton, Lacey Sutton and Philip Swank.

• Merritt Atwell Family Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Merritta Combs and family, to Riley Milliken.

• Michigan Valley Alumni Scholarship to Caitlyn Craig.

• Vernon & Elizabeth Parks Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the James Parks family, to Madison Shotton.

• West Franklin Booster Club to Madison Shotton.

• West Franklin Teachers Association Scholarship to Caitlyn Craig.

• Charlene Faringer Trust PEO Scholarship, sponsored by the GL chapter of the PEO sisterhood, to Caitlyn Craig.

• Deputy Samuel A. Smith Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, to Eli Matthias.

• Franklin County Friends of K-State Scholarship to Caitlyn Craig. Over the Road Gang Scholarship to Katelyn Crumley.

• Raymond C. & Margaret Gibson Scholarship, through the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, to Caitlyn Craig and Madison Shotton.

• Steve Grogan Scholarship, sponsored by the Franklin County Community Foundation, to Madison Shotton.

• University of Kansas Honor Scholars: Shane Birzer, Caitlyn Craig, Brooke Flory, Riley Milliken, Madison Shotton and Lacey Sutton.

• Kansas Governor’s Scholars: Caitlyn Craig and Lacey Sutton.

• Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completers: Kaden Conway, Caitlyn Craig, Brooke Flory, Bailey Leach, Riley Milliken, Madison Shotton and Lacey Sutton.

• Kansas Designated State Scholars: Kaden Conway, Caitlyn Craig and Lacey Sutton.

• President’s Educational Award for Excellence: Cailtyn Craig, Brooke Flory, Riley Milliken, Madison Shotton and Lacey Sutton.

• Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award: Matthew Gilkey.