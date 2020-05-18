Sheriff Department News

Arrests

• 8:44 p.m. May 10, Minnie St. and Baldwin St., Richmond, Jessie R Riggs, 35, Garnett, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence.

• 12:13 a.m. May 10, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Sarah Harder, 41, homeless, was arrested in connection with trafficking contraband into a correctional facility after narcotics were located on her person during a search within the facility.

• 3:59 p.m. May 11, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ashley Mains, 34, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for interference with law enforcement and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

• 5:55 p.m. May 12, 200 block Ash Street, Williamsburg, Shawn McAlpine, 41, Williamsburg, was arrested in connection with domestic battery and criminal damage to property after an altercation with a known 34-year-old Williamsburg woman.

• Unspecified time Wednesday, Matthew Rodina, 20, Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet truck southbound on I-35 when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway. Rodina was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

• 11:07 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Monroe St., Pomona, Timothy Marks, 56, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

• 3:57 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Truman St., Pomona, James Tarpy, 21, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for forgery.

Accidents

• 6:36 a.m. May 11, 3500 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Drew Nut, 20, Ottawa, was traveling north in his 2007 Jeep Compass when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Osborne Road, Andrew Goracke, 28, Pomona, was traveling west in a 2016 Ford Edge when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 4:10 a.m. Thursday, 3400 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Karl Rogers, 47, Pomona, was traveling north in his 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 7:45 a.m. Friday, 4300 block of Tennessee Road, Wellsville, Cayden Blake, 18, Baldwin City, was traveling south in his 2009 Chevy pickup when he lost control after crossing the railroad tracks causing it to roll over on an embankment. Minor abrasions occurred and medical assistance was declined.

• 1:15 p.m. Friday, 3800 block of Rock Creek Terrace, Rantoul, a Ford Ranger pickup was discovered on its side in a creek next to a concrete culvert. Unknown who the driver was at this time or when exactly the crash occurred.

• 6:52 p.m. Friday, 2400 block of Eisenhower Road, Ottawa, Cody Thompson, 27, Neodesha, was arrested for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Cody was released on a notice to appear.

• 2:00 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Steven McConnell, 25, Ottawa, was arrested on a probable cause warrant for aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and domestic battery.

• 2:02 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Michael Johns, 40, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 12:07 p.m. Saturday, 4200 block of K-33 highway, Wellsville, Dana Schnoor, 18, Wellsville, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla when she rear-ended Brandon Farmer, 39, Topeka, who was in a 2007 Saturn Outlook. Farmer was stopped on K-33 highway because of a vehicle ahead of him making a delivery to a residence.

Incidents

• 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, 112 Truman St. Pomona, Don Willford allegedly took a tractor and damaged a 26 foot U-Haul truck that was on the property at this location, during an argument with Dan Willford.

• 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 500 Monroe St, Pomona, a fake $100 bill was located by a citizen. Informational report taken.

• 7:31 a.m. Thursday, 520 K-68 highway, Pomona, Dean Wineinger, 51, Pomona, reported seeing a pickup leaving the Woodlawn Cemetery and damage was done to a storage shed door. Michael Johns, 40, Ottawa was stopped by the Osage County Sheriff's Office in the pickup and he was interviewed. Potential charges of attempted burglary and criminal damage to property have been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

• 5:09 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, a 51-year-old Ottawa man and his 51-year-old wife reported that an unknown suspect driving a silver Jeep fired multiple rounds at their vehicle after an altercation on the roadway. The suspect was not located. No injuries were reported. This case is currently under investigation.

Thefts

• 9:16 a.m. May 11, 100 block of Megan Lane, Ottawa, two 17 year-old Ottawa boys were issued juvenile notices to appear for the theft of Franklin County property that was discovered by a Franklin County Road and Bridge employee. A street sign and a barricade were located and were returned to Franklin County Road and Bridge. Total value of the two items is $78.

• 12:34 p.m. Saturday, 3200 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Cyrus Oliver, 62, Baldwin City, reported that a property he owns was broken into. A semitrailer used for storage and an outbuilding had five locks broken off them and items removed.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 300 E. Wilson Street, Ottawa, Daniel Hernandez, 60, Ottawa, was arrested on a probable cause Franklin County warrant.

• 12:16 p.m. Friday, 900 S. Burrough Street, Ottawa, Fai Peko, 47, Ottawa, was arrested for criminal damage to property, domestic related, interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance.

• 1:35 a.m. Friday, 500 E. 3rd Street, Ottawa, Michael Johns, 40, Ottawa, fled from officers on foot after being contacted. Johns was taken into custody for an active warrant through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Accidents

• 2:47 p.m. Friday, 100 E. Wilson Street, Ottawa, Randy Jost, 64, Ottawa, driving a 2013 Ford F-650 owned by Franklin County, struck a 2013 Hyundai passenger car driven by Parker Snavely, 29, Ottawa.

Incidents

• 11:48 a.m. May 11, 600 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, William Holloway, 39, Ottawa, reported that a known suspect caused a disturbance. Case is under investigation.

• 10:06 a.m. Thursday, 1100 S. Willow Street, Ottawa, Glenn Webb, 70, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after two of his dogs bit a 57-year-old Ottawa woman.

• 11:15 a.m. Friday, 400 S. Poplar Street, Ottawa, Paeden Harley, 28, Pomona, was found in possession of a firearm while prohibited, in possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 1:57 p.m. Friday, 900 E. Walton Street, Ottawa, Sheryl Fratiello, 56, Ottawa, was found in possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 1:09 a.m. Friday, 900 N. Main Street, Ottawa, Steven McConnell, 25, Ottawa, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Case forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 4:53 p.m. Saturday, 2500 E. Logan Street, Ottawa, 30, Ottawa, was found in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and was driving while license suspended after being contacted on a traffic stop. Case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 8:31 a.m. Sunday, 1000 Augusta Lane, Ottawa, 23, Ottawa, is suspected of criminal damage to property domestic related and disorderly conduct. Case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

Thefts

• 8:47 a.m. May 11, 100 W. 3rd Street, Tiffany Reeves, 49, Baldwin City, reported an unknown suspect stole a vehicle belonging to Mitchell’s Floor Covering. The vehicle was later recovered within the city limits.

• 10:06 a.m. May 11, 300 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Ryan Ellis, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspected entered his property and stole items.

• 10:24 a.m. May 11, 400 W. 2nd St., Ottawa, Christopher Bowen, 41, Ottawa, reported that a known suspect entered his property, causing damage and taking items without permission. Case is under investigation.

• 12:35 p.m. May 11, 200 E. 27th Street, Ottawa, Linda Cumming, 68, Dodge City, reported an unknown suspect unlawfully used her credit card to make purchases. Case is under investigation.

• 5:36 p.m. Thursday, 400 E. 3rd Street, Ottawa, Daniel Yarbro, 27, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject entered a shed and stole an item.

• 9:36 a.m. Saturday, 100 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Michael Kubala, Rogers County, Okla., reported that unknown suspect fraudulently used his banking information.

• 10:36 a.m. Saturday, 800 W. 9th Street, Ottawa, Wilma Evans, Ottawa, reported that a known suspect stole items. Case is under investigation.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 700 S. Pecan Street, Ottawa, Steven Schraeder, 59, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspect stole the tag from his vehicle.

• 4:17 p.m. Sunday, 800 S. Olive Street, Ottawa, Catherine Bishop, 64, Ottawa, reported the theft of a riding lawn mower.

• 4:44 p.m. Sunday, 800 S. Olive Street, Ottawa, Molly Rogers, 27, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole property.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday (05/08): 1000 block of Poplar St., assist other agency; 600 block of W. 4th St., 911 disconnect; 300 block of Walnut St., trespass.

Saturday (05/09): 100 block of W. 6th St., suspicious activity.

Sunday (05/10): 600 block of Main St., check welfare; 300 block of W. 1st St., medical call; 600 block of Main St., medical call; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., alarm.

Monday (05/11): 200 block of Oak St., suspicious activity; 1000 block of Poplar St., alarm; 3900 block of K-33 highway, assist other agency.

Tuesday (05/12): 200 block of N. Elm St., animal complaint; Utah, Stafford and Shawnee roads, assist other agency.

Wednesday: by telephone, public assist; 200 block of E. 10th St., suspicious activity.

Thursday: 400 block of Main St., assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., theft.

Friday: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., welfare check; 300 block of Maple Terrace, public assist; 100 block of Walnut St., juvenile complaint; 400 block of Main St., juvenile complaint; 300 block of Walnut St., assist other agency; Interstate 35/mile post 198, assist other agency.

Saturday: 300 block of E. 3rd St., assist other agency; 500 block of Main St., special assignment; 400 block of Main St., traffic complaint.

Sunday: Pendleton Avenue/Main Street, juvenile complaint; 200 block of E. 10th St., trespass.