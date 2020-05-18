Man arrested after threatening co-worker with knife

SALINA — A Salina man was arrested Sunday after he threatened a coworker with a knife.

Salina Police said at 5:15 p.m. Sunday officers were sent to 2125 N. Ninth St. to Petro 2 for an altercation between two employees.

Police said an employee, a 40-year-old Wichita man was putting air in tires when another employee, Charles Overgard, 36, of Salina unhooked the air hose.

After a verbal argument between the two employees, Overgard pulled out a knife and threatened the other employee. According to police, the two men had differences in the past.

Overgard was taken into custody and a knife was found in his possession. He was arrested in connection to aggravated assault and criminal threat.

School district art show goes virtual

LANSING — An annual art show for the Lansing public schools had to be canceled last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the cancellation was only a temporary postponement. People can now view the artwork online.

“Although the number of pieces was significantly less than what would have been featured in the traditional art show, we were thrilled to be able to still feature artwork from across all grades,” Sharon Burns said in an email.

This is the sixth year for the art show.

The virtual art show includes videos featuring slides of student artwork as well as still photographs.

The art show can be found on the school district’s website, usd469.socs.net