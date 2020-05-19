This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The McPherson Sentinel online at https://www.mcphersonsentinel.com/subscribenow

McPherson County Health Department reported Monday 26 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in McPherson County.

Of those, 22 have now met recovery guidelines set forth by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. One of the total confirmed cases is currently hospitalized.

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, sore throat, chills, and diarrhea. If you develop any of these symptoms, contact your health care provider. You must stay home for at least 10 days after symptoms started or for 72 hours after fever is gone (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and with significant improvement in symptoms, whichever is longer.

If you develop symptoms that may indicate COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If you do not have a provider, please call your local hospital or the McPherson County Health Department at 620-241-1753 or email machd@mcphersoncountyks.us.

Phase 1.5 of Reopening Kansas began Monday. According to the county health department, McPherson County will not implement a more restrictive local order at this time.

McPherson County residents are encouraged to help slow the spread of coronavirus by:

• Following Phase 1.5 of Reopening Kansas and McPherson County (mcphersoncountyks.us).

• Maintaining social distancing.

• Avoiding gatherings in groups greater than 10-persons.

• Wearing cloth face coverings or homemade masks when in public.

• Practicing cough etiquette and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.