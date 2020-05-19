Three people were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on U.S. 50 caused when one driver for unknown reasons went left of center and struck an oncoming semi, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s office.

The crash just after 7:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of East U.S. 50 closed the highway for more than 7½ hours between Airport and Haven/Buhler roads.

A report posted by the sheriff’s office on Facebook stated that a white 2013 Jeep Patriot driven by Chase Wahquahboshkuk-Kramer, 22, of Mayetta, was heading east on the highway when the driver passed a 2017 Black Honda Accord driven by Elizabeth Touzel, 42, of Hutchinson.

Touzel told investigators that after the other driver went around her near Mayfield Road, the Jeep slowed down and then began to drive erratically.

Wahquahboshkuk-Kramer then crossed the center line and continued into the westbound lane, where she collided head-on with a 2011 Volvo tractor driven by Phillip Adams, 56, of Orrick, Missouri.

After colliding with the semi, the Jeep then struck with Touzel's vehicle.

The semi exited the roadway and ended up in the north ditch, while Touzel's vehicle ran into the south ditch and Wahquahboshkuk-Kramer's vehicle remained on the roadway.

Wahquahboshkuk-Kramer was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by fire units. She was airlifted to Wesley medical center, where she was listed in critical condition Tuesday evening.

Touzel was transported by Reno County EMS to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and released. Adams sustained minor injuries and declined treatment by EMS.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts.

Assisting at the scene were the Kansas Highway Patrol, Haven Police Department, Hutchinson and Burrton Fire, Eagle Med, Reno County EMS, and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation.