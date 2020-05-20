GREENSBURG — The annual Memorial Day weekend rodeo, held each year in Greensburg, was given the go-ahead by the Kiowa County commissioners to proceed with plans for the 2020 event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners Bert Lowery, John Bertram and Ron Freeman held a special meeting May 14 to hear discussion surrounding the Greensburg event slated for May 22 and 23 at the Triangle Rodeo Arena. Members of the Triangle Rodeo Club and Medicine River Rodeo Company presented a safety plan to the commissioners.

The plan included several social distancing measures. The bleachers will be sectioned off, so there are not large crowds confined in an area. There will not be a traditional concession stand available; food vendors spread out across the grounds.

Contestants will be placed into small groups and only those contestants will be allowed near the bucking chutes. No congregating will be allowed.

Kerri Ulrich, the Kiowa County Health Department administrator, was present at the special meeting to voice her concerns.

“The concern is we’re bringing in people from not only across the state but from other states that have had huge numbers of this stuff,” Ulrich said. “We are still at risk for coronavirus spread.”

Mike Greenleaf, owner of Medicine River Rodeo, said a barrier will help deter contestants and spectators from mingling.

Members of the rodeo club also agreed to have portable bathrooms and a separate area for refreshments available for contestants to use. Ulrich asked Greenleaf if he would mind asking contestants several questions to screen those coming to the area to compete, and he agreed.

“I myself, I don’t see a huge problem with this,” said Bertram, who represents Haviland and eastern Kiowa County. “I think they have done a good job of preparing.”

The commissioners unanimously approved to allow the rodeo to be held with safety plans in place.

In light of liability issues, the Triangle Rodeo Club members decided to step back as the event organizer and instead leased the rodeo grounds to Medicine River Rodeo, which will carry responsibility for the event.

Greenleaf said the rodeo will be a rough stock event only. Contestants may compete in bull riding Friday night or bull riding, bareback or broncs Saturday. Instead of potentially 300-500 contestants, there will be around 75 between the two days of competition.

Greenleaf said Mutton Bustin’, an event where kids try to ride a sheep, will be available on Saturday night for young rodeo spectators. Matt Tarr will be the funnyman for the two-day event.

The Medicine River Rodeo Association will open the gates at Triangle Rodeo Arena in Greensburg on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Kids under 4 get in free, 5-to-12-year-olds are $5 and adults are $10.