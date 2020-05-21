Kansas Legislature returns to Topeka for uncertain final day of 2020 session; lawmakers plan to limit emergency power of Gov. Laura Kelly; Attorney General Derek Schmidt points to flaws in governor’s emergency declaration

TOPEKA — The Kansas House convened at 8 a.m. Thursday for final hurrah of a legislative session opening with an abortion and Medicaid focus and closing with an attempt to cripple Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency power in the pandemic and to relieve businesses of financial liability for spreading COVID-19.

Such is influence of a pandemic that convinced most legislators to stay out of the Capitol for two months. The virus, so far, has killed 178 of their constituents.

On the other side of the rotunda, the Kansas Senate filed in a few minutes later. They set to work on a dozen bills calculated to straddle the fence in ways that might be acceptable to the House and governor. The wish list also includes property and income tax reform, policy on telemedicine and broadband services and creation of a $60 million small-business loan program. But the main event will be a fight over Republicans’ attempt to throttle a Democratic chief executive.

Since March, politicians and residents of Kansas were irritated by an unprecedented stream of 31 emergency orders issued in 10 weeks. Look no further than controversy about the stay-at-home edict that shut down businesses and sent unemployment skyrocketing. The economy may be weeks away from fully reopening, but Kelly said her foremost quest was health and safety of 3 million people.

In a burst of optimism, Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, told GOP colleagues on Wednesday night that Kelly could be pressured into signing a bill transferring to state legislators or county officials key decisions about response and recovery from a pandemic that has largely remained in the governor’s wheelhouse.

“We feel like we don’t want her to have total authority to close businesses anymore,” said Wagle, a candidate for U.S. Senate. “I feel she’s very likely to sign it.”

The reality is this political confrontation could be a slow march with all the fanfare of thumbing through a dictionary. Or, it could breed chaos.

House intrigue

Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, said there was bipartisan consensus among House Republicans and Democrats to do only the work that must be done, and leave.

"As you know, Senator Wagle is running for the United States Senate, and this is her last opportunity to make a splash,“ Carmichael said. ”She's behind in the polls. The party has asked her to withdraw from the race. And so she is trying to make herself relevant by holding a circus in the Statehouse. As far as most of us are concerned, the less we do, the better. Because haste will make waste. We will make mistakes."

If the House members grow wary of political high jinks, long debates or unnecessary legislation, Democrats could join forces with two dozen of the chamber’s Republicans to pass a resolution abruptly ending the 2020 session.

"If there is a motion to adjourn, maybe the first one won't pass, maybe the second one won't pass,“ Carmichael said. ”By the time we get to the third motion to adjourn, I suspect the House may decide to go home and leave Senator Wagle sitting over there to do whatever she wants to do."

Both chambers need to extend a state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the current state of emergency from expiring on Tuesday. The Senate also sought the opportunity to rewrite state law governing emergency powers as part of the extension, placing its chances of passage in jeopardy.

The Senate proposal would give a legislative panel authority over Kelly’s emergency powers when the Legislature isn’t in session. Additionally, county officials would be given the authority to overrule an executive order.

If the Legislature fails to extend the emergency declaration, Kelly could proclaim a new state of emergency. Such action would invite legal challenges because it isn’t clear a governor has the authority to do so.

That could inspire the governor to call a special session of the Legislature over the summer.

"My hope is that cooler heads prevail, and that we take appropriate steps to make sure that constitutional rights are protected, and the public safety's protected,“ Carmichael said. ”And I know that leadership in the House from both parties would like to see that happen."

AG’s opinion

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued an opinion on constitutionality of a state law authorizing criminal prosecution of Kansans accused of violating a governor’s emergency order. The nonbinding analysis was sought by the Reno County district attorney and seven Republican legislators.

Schmidt, a Republican, focused the 31-page opinion on implementation of the Kansas Emergency Management Act. KEMA grants a Kansas governor broad authority for responding to disasters.

He said validity of Kelly’s statewide disaster proclamation issued April 30 was “doubtful.” To minimize risk of legal challenges to her executive orders issued since May 1, the attorney general recommended legislators pass a bill affirming the state of disaster emergency.

In addition, he said, three specific portions of KEMA "are constitutionally suspect on their face.“ The Legislature ought to examine them and consider severing invalid portions from statute, Schmidt said.

The attorney general said prosecutors had an obligation to analyze the “lawfulness“ of a governor’s executive order when considering criminal prosecution of alleged violators. He offered a five-question framework to help prosecutors assess cases.

Under Kelly’s emergency orders, it technically became a misdemeanor crime for Kansans to leave home without government consent, to gather more than 10 people at a time except for government-approved purposes or to operate businesses without government endorsement.

“Never before have all Kansans been subject for an extended time to such intrusive restrictions ordered by their government,” the AG opinion says. “Quite obviously, these sorts of restrictions burdened fundamental rights — such as religion, assembly, and movement — that are constitutionally protected.”

’Come after me’

Kelly, who served 15 years in the Kansas Senate, said she was appalled by conduct of senators during a committee meeting orchestrated by Wagle to highlight the confirmed failings of the Kansas Department of Labor to issue hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. The workload spiked dramatically and overwhelmed the agency’s antiquated computer system.

The Senate committee affixed much the blame feel at feet of Delia Garcia, the Kelly administration’s labor secretary.

“I’ve got to say publicly I was appalled at the behavior of some of the legislators,” Kelly said. If they want to take cheap political shots, come after me. Do not go after my staff who are working day and night trying to help the people of Kansas.“

In January, the session began with an attempt by House and Senate Republicans to place on August primary ballots a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion. It cleared the Senate, but not the House. Kelly’s top priority was expansion of Medicaid to more than 100,000 lower-income people. GOP legislative leaders thwarted that plan.

She said the Legislature ought to concentrate on affirming and extending the emergency declaration. If not, her instructions to limit mass gatherings, keep swimming pools and large venues closed or temporarily ban parades and festivals would expire Tuesday.

“By being proactive and aggressive in our initial response, we’ve managed to stave off some of the worst aspects of this disease that we have seen take hold in other states,” Kelly said. “We still have a long way to go before arriving at anything bordering on normal.”

Virus cautious

The threat of COVID-19 will force changes to normal procedure for the one-day session. Those who enter the Statehouse will have their temperatures taken and be screened for symptoms of the illness.

Republican leadership in the House directed representatives to remain in their offices and monitor a live video feed of proceedings. They can request to come to the floor to speak via text messages.

House leaders from both parties will be allowed to stay on the floor, along with relevant committee chairs for legislation being debated. When it is time to vote, members will be called alphabetically in groups of 20 to enter the chamber.

In the Senate, members will be able to gain separation from their peers by sitting in the chamber at their personal desk, in the two elevated visitor galleries on in a two-row section for VIP guests.

Sen. Jeff Longbine, an Emporia Republican responsible for rules of order in the Senate, said the Kansas Constitution required final action votes on bills must take place in person. In addition, he said, legislators had to execute those votes somewhere in city limits of Topeka.

The Senate will do away with preliminary votes on bills and limit members to speaking just twice on a piece of legislation.