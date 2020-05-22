The deadline to file for the upcoming election is fast approaching. The filing deadline is noon June 1.

The primary is Aug. 4 with the general election on Nov. 3. The deadline to declare a party for the primary is June 1.

This year’s general election will include selecting a U.S. senator, president and a number of local positions.

Many of the incumbents for county positions have filed. Those include Roy Dunn, county commissioner; Janet Paddock, clerk; Jody Edwards, treasurer; Brandon Jones, county attorney; and Sue McCay, register of deeds.

The sheriff’s position is up for election. As of Wednesday, there had not been any filings. Paddock indicated that Sheriff Jeff Richards plans to file.

The other race for the second district commissioner is between Republicans Peg Pearson and Rod Harris. The seat is currently held by Rick Howard.