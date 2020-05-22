Anthony L. Dougan, of Wellsville, was part of the spring 2020 graduation class for Park University.

Dougan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/management.

The graduates were scheduled to participate in the University’s Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo., but the event was canceled earlier in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university had 615 students eligible to graduate — 253 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 362 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.