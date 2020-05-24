A driver ran a red light and struck a Topeka police sport-utility vehicle early Sunday morning at S.W. 6th and Washburn Avenue, causing it to roll and come to rest on its top, a police supervisor said.

The officer and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that were considered minor, said Lt. Calvin Johnson.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the police SUV was subsequently booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with driving under the influence and a stop light violation, the Topeak Police Department revealed Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page.

The names of those involved weren’t being released.

The wreck occurred at 5:17 a.m., according to Johnson.

He said the officer was southbound on S.W. Washburn when his SUV was struck on its passenger’s side by the other vehicle, which was eastbound on S.W. 6th.