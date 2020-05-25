Sheriff Department News

Arrests

– 11:40 a.m. Saturday, 3900 Block of I-35 Highway, Eddie Bickart, 31, Illinois, was arrested for possession of marijuana, driving with no license, and a warrant out of Houston, Texas.

– 2:48 p.m. Saturday, 200 Block of E. Franklin, Pomona, James Hogan, 25, Pomona, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants; one for PFA violation X21 and the second for contempt of court.

Accidents

– 1:35 p.m. Friday, 2900 New US-59 Highway, Ottawa, Donna K. Thompson, 53, Richmond, was driving south on the new 59 Hwy toward I-35 in her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu when she struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated to be greater than $1,000.

– 1:49 a.m. Friday, 2500 Kingman Road, Ottawa, Hunter Dawson, 16, Ottawa, was traveling west bound in a 2012 Ford F-150 when he swerved to miss a deer causing him to drive through a tree line. Damage estimated over $1,000.

Incidents

– 3:09 p.m. Friday, 1000 West 7th Street, Ottawa, Fabian Soto, 17, Ottawa, and Cayson Wilson, 17, Ottawa, were issued a notice to appear for transporting open containers, and minor in consumption of alcohol.

– 1:11 p.m. Friday, 300 Block of Monroe Street, Pomona, Paeden Harley, 28, Pomona, was seen driving with a suspended license. A report for driving while suspended was forwarded to the county attorney.

– 11:23 a.m. Saturday, 1000 Poplar Street, Wellsville, Javier Bencomo, 40, Kansas City, Mo., was cited and released for driving while suspended.

Thefts

– 1:52 p.m. Saturday, 800 K-68 Highway, Becky Frieden, 59, Pomona, reported cameras were stolen from the outside of her house. After an investigation, suspects have been identified but not yet located.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 9:00 p.m. Saturday, 900 North Sycamore Street, Ottawa, Jarred Smart, 33, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of protection order after a disturbance.

– 9:00 p.m. Saturday, 900 North Sycamore Street, Ottawa, Chasity Rice, 29, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia after a disturbance.

– 8:15 a.m. Sunday, 2101 S. Princeton (Walmart Supercenter), Ottawa, Dekota Ballou, 22, Ottawa, was arrested for abuse of toxic vapors after he was contacted on a call for service.

Incidents

– 1:06 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of E. Wilson, Ottawa, Rex Rictor, 78, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect broke a window out of a vehicle.

– 5:20 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of N. Poplar, Ottawa, a 63-year-old Ottawa female reported she was the victim of battery after an altercation with Kent Base, a 48-year-old Ottawa male. Base was arrested for the offense.

– 10:49 p.m. Saturday, 500 North Mulberry Street, Ottawa, Kathryn Mccurdy, 65, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject injured her animal. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

– 9:55 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of W. 1st Street, Ottawa, Mark Reusch, 61, Waverly, reported a past theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was previously recovered. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

– Tuesday: Downey Dr./Maple Tr., traffic complaint.

– Wednesday: 300 block of Walnut Street, Civil Matter; 200 block of Cedar Lane, general information; 1000 block of Poplar., suspicious activity.

– Thursday: 100 block of W. 6th Street, animal complaint; 200 block of Main Street, warrant service; 200 block of Hunt Avenue, assault.