Rebuilding America: Our series dives into our community's efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topeka Civic Theatre’s patrons should right now be flipping through the upcoming season’s brochure, reading about the shows that will debut on the theater’s stages and buying season memberships.

But instead, patrons who typically attend the community theater’s annual season teaser nights haven’t had the chance to hear about the upcoming season. When that will happen is still undecided.

It is also unclear when Topeka Civic Theatre will next be able to have actors grace its stages because of COVID-19.

What is known, though, is that the theater, for the foreseeable future, will have to adapt to limitations placed on gatherings and learn how to make its patrons feel comfortable and safe.

The theater’s main stage can typically seat 282 people, according to TCT executive director Vickie Brokke. Now it is looking at a capacity of 90 people — with tables spaced 6 feet apart — once reopening Phase 2 goes into effect.

But that only works on TCT’s main stage. Its other stages, the Oldfather stage and the Helen Hocker Theatre located at Gage Park, are smaller and would only be able to seat about 50 people.

Show cancellations have also left a scar. With shows scheduled for the majority of the year, it is difficult to postpone a performance, making cancellation the only option.

With several shows canceled so far, the theater is currently looking at an income loss of about $111,000. The theater was able to secure funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, but the numbers are still staggering, Brokke said.

"We have a little bit of a reserve built up," Brokke said. "But that will only last a couple more months and if we don’t have shows starting, then it will be a really tough decision on how we handle it."

As of right now, TCT hopes to hold its annual season teaser, originally scheduled for May, in July and to start the new season in September.

The beginning of a new season then leaves the next big question: How will Topeka Civic Theatre progress into a new normal?

Whether actors on stage will have to wear masks during a performance is unknown.

"When we move to the next show, ’Matilda,’ it’s a larger cast so during rehearsal, absolutely, positively, we will be social distancing the actors when they are rehearsing," Brokke said. "It will be a lot more difficult because of the interaction that the actors have to have with each other on stage, and just the size limitation of having a few more people on stage without the stage getting any bigger."

How the theater moves forward depends on patrons and how comfortable they feel about coming back, Brokke said.

"The vast majority of people are still happy to be coming back, still happy to be coming to the theater," Brokke said. "They are happy there’s only going to be 90 people in there with them instead of 282."

In downtown Topeka, the Topeka Performing Arts Center is merely taking an intermission, according to TPAC executive director Larry Gawronski.

While hopeful that TPAC will be able to reopen at the beginning of June, what the second act will look like isn’t certain.

Many spring performances, including national tours and local ballet recitals, have been postponed until July and into August.

"Opening my crystal ball, we see audiences social distancing, so we see reduced attendance by force in order to comply," Gawronski said. "Then the reintroduction of people wanting to get out again. I know that people are itchy and gotta get out, gotta shop, but will they feel the same way about going to a theater or a stadium?"

A few blocks away from TPAC, the Jayhawk Theatre is in no rush to reopen its doors but is focusing instead on building brand awareness.

"We continue to work on relationship building with our fan base and our donor community," said board president Jeff Carson. "We are really fortunate that the Jayhawk's open floor plan with flexible seating allows for social distancing seating configurations. Our seating and capacity is adjustable so it can consistently align with best practices and reopening guidelines. As a reopening date has not been set, we’ve been focusing efforts to develop ’Jayhawk Theatre LIVE!’ to allow us to do well-produced livestream programming from our two stages."

Carson said right now it is important to "put the systems and plans in place that keep us on the track of forward progress, so we're looking closely at the best way to adapt and thoughtfully reopen."

Like every other performance venue, the Jayhawk Theatre has also felt the hardships associated with COVID-19.

"We raised roughly $40,000 last year with our programming and rentals and we know that won’t be possible this year," Carson said. "But in a sense, we’re lucky. We didn’t have to lay anyone off and we’re still on course to work toward a day when we open our doors after the restoration. Won’t that be an exciting day?"