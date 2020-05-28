Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle withdrew Thursday from the Republican contest for U.S. Senate, while former Secretary of State Kris Kobach affirmed his candidacy for retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat by reserving a place on the August primary ballot.

Wagle, who had been pressured by state GOP officials to quit, said she wouldn’t file by the noon Monday deadline. That would leave a field of GOP candidates for U.S. Senate with Kobach, of Lecompton; U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, of Great Bend; plumbing company owner Bob Hamilton, of Bucyrus; former NFL player Dave Lindstrom, of Overland Park; and four Republican longshots.

The Kansas Republican Party also urged Lindstrom, who also filed to be on the Aug. 4 ballot, to step aside in an attempt to narrow the field and reduce GOP friction.

Mike Kuckelman, chairman of the state Republican Party, said Wagle’s "selfless decision" brought the GOP a step closer in Kansas to avoiding a brutal primary beneficial to Bollier.

Wagle said the potential of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, entering the race hindered her capacity to raise money during 2019. Her responsibilities as state Senate leader in the 2020 legislative session and amid the COVID-19 pandemic required her undivided attention. In addition, her daughter’s death in March pulled her away from political activities.

Wagle said a divisive Republican primary could be helpful to presumptive Democratic nominee Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills in Johnson County.

"Over the last few weeks, I have spoken with party leaders, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee," Wagle said. "I know Barbara well, and I will not be part of a primary fight that will divide our party or hurts my colleagues in the state Legislature."

Wagle said it had been an honor to support laws narrowing abortions in Kansas and to work on behalf of conservative values at the Capitol. She was the first woman to serve as state Senate president.

"This is not the end of my time in public life or fighting for the causes I believe in," Wagle said.

Bollier on TV

Bollier, who is a Democrat in the Kansas Senate, released her second television advertisement Thursday in the Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka media markets. It followed announcement Wednesday of endorsements of Bollier by 33 Kansas elected officials, including mayors of Topeka, Wichita, Manhattan and Hutchinson.

"A sensible centrist," the Bollier commercial says. "A leading moderate voice. Independent. Words you don’t hear often in today’s politics. Focused on our basic cost of living, affordable health care and lower drug prices, good-paying jobs — and she’ll work with both parties to do it."

During a U.S. Senate debate Saturday in Manhattan sponsored by the Kansas Republican Party, five prominent candidates for the job waded into the question of electability in the general election and whether the GOP aspirants were true conservatives.

Kobach said after filling out the candidate form in Topeka that the political climate in Washington, D.C., required Kansans to elected a conservative champion to serve in the U.S. Senate.

"The left is using the coronavirus to push a leftist agenda to reshape America, and we need fighters who will defend for our Constitution and the conservative principles that we hold dear," Kobach said. "Kansas voters know me, and they know I’ll stand up for our shared values regardless of the personal cost."

Abortion endorsements

Kobach, who lost the 2018 campaign for governor to Democrat Laura Kelly, touted an endorsement from Operation Rescue, an organization opposed to abortion rights. Marshall, who represents the largely rural 1st Congressional District, snagged endorsement of Kansans for Life political action committee.

KFL PAC spokeswoman Melissa Leach said Marshall, who is a physician, had delivered more than 5,000 babies during his career and offered Kansas the best opportunity to defeat Bollier.

"His candidacy gives pro-lifers the best chance of defeating abortion fanatic Barbara Bollier, and will have a positive impact on state legislative races," Leach said.

Marshall, also endorsed by Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Livestock Association, said backing by KFL’s political action arm would clarify the choice for Kansas voters. He said Bollier, also a physician, was a "hand-picked abortion-on-demand liberal."

During an interview, Kobach said Marshall should disclose to Kansas voters whether he had performed abortions during his medical career.

Marshall campaign spokesman Eric Pahls said the answer was: "Absolutely not." Pahls said Kobach’s inability to win the 2018 race for governor resulted in election of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who "deemed abortions ’essential’ during a pandemic. His failure directly resulted in more abortions."

Hamilton, a late arrival to the U.S. Senate contest, said Kansans for Life representatives didn’t want to talk about abortion during his interview. He said the focus was on other political considerations.

"I was surprised when they didn’t ask a single question about being pro-life or advancing pro-life policy," Hamilton said. "Instead the questions all related to politics and polling. Political insiders will always select the establishment politician, so this comes as no surprise. Washington is broken."