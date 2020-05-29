Sheriff Department News

Arrests

• 11:38 a.m. Sunday, 400 Block of Adams St., Pomona, Koti Garber, 37, Quenemo, was arrested and released in connection with a notice to appear for driving while revoked.

• 12:24 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Jefferson St., Pomona, Sadge Hildebrandt, 19, Pomona was arrested in connection with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

• 6:37 a.m. Monday, 600 N. Hemlock St., Fabian Soto, 17, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of drugs. Soto was issued a notice to appear and released to his father.

• 1:47 p.m. Monday, 2000 Labette Road, Mark Landie, 37, Pomona, was cited and released in connection with possessing an open container.

Accidents

• 1:47 p.m. Monday, 2000 Labette Road, Mark Landie, 37, Pomona, was driving his 2008 Cadillac when he left the roadway and crashed into the north ditch and a field. Damage was greater than $1000.

Incidents

• 10:54 a.m. Monday, 314 E. 2nd Street, Pomona, Daniel Willford, 48, Pomona, reported a possible sex offense that involved his son. This case is under investigation.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, 100 E. 1st Street, Ottawa, Curtis Miller, 30, Baldwin City, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Miller was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 11:40 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore, Ottawa, a 1996 Ford driven by Kyle Patterson, 20, Ottawa, was northbound when a trailer he was towing came un-hitched and struck a 2009 Ford that was southbound and driven by Garold Marconette, 72, Ottawa.

• 4 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 S. Princeton Street, Ottawa, Paige Pratt, 18, Abilene, was driving a 2012 Toyota when she struck a 2007 Chevrolet driven by Terri Sutton, 60, Pomona.

• 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, 100 W. 11th Street, Ottawa, Brett Burgoon, 35 Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Burgoon was released on a notice to appear.

Incidents

• 10:34 a.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Lincoln, Ottawa, Julie Leonard, 60, Ottawa, reported that 16 year old Ottawa female ran away from court placement and also stole a debit card. The juvenile was later located. Case is under investigation.

• 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 S. Logan Street, Ottawa, a known Kansas man reported that a known suspect attempted to sell stolen property. Case is under investigation.

• 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 S. Mulberry Street, Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa woman reported she was battered by an 18-year-old Ottawa man. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, 200 W. 3rd Street, Ottawa, Maureen Anderson, 60, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspect stole her identity with the intent to defraud.

• 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, 100 S. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Mark Ruchti, 68, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect stole a packaged from his porch.

Wellsville Department News

Friday (05/22): 200 block of Edgewood Drive, Public Assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., Suspicious Activity; I-35, MP 195, Assist Other Agency; 200 block of Edgewood Drive, Public Assist.

Saturday (05/23): 800 block of Poplar St., Check Welfare; I-35 Hw/MP 196 Assist Other Agency; 1000 block of Poplar St., Field Interview.

Sunday: 400 block of W. 4th St., Fireworks Complaint.

Monday: 300 block of Walnut St., Public Assist.

Tuesday: 400 block of Poplar St., Motorist Assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., Public Assist; 600 block of E. 7th St., Fire Alarm; 1000 block of Poplar St., Motorist Assist; 300 block of W. 3rd Terrace, Public Assist; 300 block of Walnut St., Public Assist; 400 block of Main St., General Information; 300 block of Walnut St., Medical Call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., Medical Call.