Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added eight positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,466 as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ford and Finney Counties are in to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, for Kansas counties with the highest number of positive confirmed cases.

As more positive confirmations of COVID-19 occur across the county, local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.” This has been determined due to the number of positive cases not related to in or out-of-state travel and evidence of the disease being spread from person-to-person in Finney County.

Of the Finney County cases, 12 individuals are currently hospitalized, and there has been a total of eight deaths. A total of 1,687 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 101 cases pending as of Thursday evening.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 110 positive confirmed additional cases, bringing its total to 1,738, the largest total for a county in Kansas. Seward County added 28 positive cases to a total of 866. Kearny County added one case, for a total of 45. Haskell and Meade Counties saw an increase of three each, bringing their totals to 21 and 29, respectively. Stevens County saw an increase of two for a total of 29. Morton County added one case for a total of five cases. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 1,466

Ford - 1,738

Grant - 17

Gray - 22

Hamilton - 18

Haskell - 21

Kearny - 45

Lane - 3

Meade - 29

Morton - 5

Scott - 13

Seward - 866

Stanton - 9

Stevens - 29

The state of Kansas has over 9,700 confirmed positive cases.

Finney County is in Phase 1.5 until May 31.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.