Members of area FFA chapters were recognized for excellence at the virtual 92nd Kansas FFA Convention, hosted online Wednesday through Friday.

A member of the West Franklin FFA was recognized for having one of the best Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs in the state. Hunter McCurdy received a State FFA Proficiency Award in Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance – Placement during the convention for outstanding accomplishments he has made in this field that will prepare him for a career in agriculture. This award is sponsored by Kan-Equip.

The proficiency award program recognizes students for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. This program allows students to set goals and gain real-world experience in a chosen area of the agriculture industry.

McCurdy’s SAE consisted of restoring antique tractors and working on farm equipment. Working on the family farm from a young age inspired Hunter learn how to repair and improve equipment. By joining the Frontier 4-H District Tractor Restoration Club, he has helped to restore 11 unique antique tractors. After graduating from Pratt Community College McCurdy plans to continue working with the family farm while also using his skills and education to work for a Case IH business in his community.

Hunter is the son of Ryan and Audra McCurdy. His chapter adviser is Wyatt Maurer.

A total of 48 students from the East Central District FFA were awarded their State FFA Degree during the virtual convention.

The state degree is the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association can bestow upon its members. In order to achieve this award, members must meet the following requirements: have received their Chapter FFA Degree, been an FFA member and agricultural education student for at least two years, earned at least $2,000 or worked 600 hours in their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, given a six-minute speech about agriculture or FFA, participated in eight different leadership activities, received a “C” average or better in high school and shown a record of outstanding leadership and community involvement.

The area members who met these qualifications and their respective FFA chapters from the East Central District are: Anderson County — Alex Brownrigg, Maya Corley, Autumn Ewert, Becky Kropf, Daelynn Peine, Abigael Reid, Tucker Tush, Rayleigh Wittman and Guy Young; Marais des Cygnes Valley — Bayleigh Lacey and Koby Vanderpool; Ottawa — Jodie Bentz, Josiah Jahn, McKenna Schulz and Caroline Wingert.