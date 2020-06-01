The Neosho County County Community College Ottawa campus remains in the second phase of the governor’s Ad Astra Plan.

Campus events/group meetings can be scheduled for groups of 15 or less, NCCC officials said.

Neosho County officials removed all restrictions as of May 29. As a result, the Chanute campus moved to the third phase of the Ad Astra Plan, NCCC officials said. Groups of 45 or less are allowed on campus.

All campus buildings at Chanute and Ottawa are open to the public for normal summer hours (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday). Athletic facilities are open to the public if properly scheduled, approved by the vice president of operations and under 45 participants.

When visiting campus, social distancing remains recommended, as is the wearing of masks, NCCC officials said. Additional physical modifications have been made to the buildings, including clear barriers, frequent cleaning, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing reminders.

Students and the public can access services face-to-face during normal business hours. Students can communicate with college personnel remotely for services such as advising, financial aid, cashier and tutoring.

The college is offering all summer classes by remote instruction or online delivery.

Here is contact info for the Ottawa and Chanute campuses:

Chanute: www.neosho.edu/chanutecontacts.aspx.

Ottawa: www.neosho.edu/ottawacontacts.aspx.