The Ottawa Public Library has expanded its services and hours.

Patrons will be allowed to use the library for 30 minutes. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Library staff will monitor the number of patrons in the library, allowing 10 in reference and 25 in circulation.

The 6-foot social distancing guidelines are in place. The use of masks is recommended but not required.

Services available are materials checkout, holds, copies, faxes and computer use.

Patrons are asked to use the east door on the ground floor to exit the library.

No in-person programs or technology help will be offered at this time.