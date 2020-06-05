The Central Heights High School seniors received scholarships and awards.

Here are the scholarships and awards for each senior:

Jessica Asbury: Don Davis Memorial Scholarship, Friends of the FFA Scholarship, Richmond Ruritan Scholarship.

Bralen Bowker: Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer

Madison Bridges: Cardin Family Legacy Cross Country Scholarship, Central Heights STUCO Scholarship, Franklin County Friends for K-State Scholarship, Llyod Burkdoll Memorial Scholarship, Mya Oestreicher Memorial Scholarship, Charles Gash Inspirational Award, Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award, Kansas Honors Scholar, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer Designated Scholar.

Abigail Brown: Central Heights STUCO Scholarship, CHHS Booster Club Scholarship, ELKS Lodge #803 Scholarship, Lane/Pottawatomie Township Ruritan Scholarship, Central Heights Community Scholarship, Deputy Samuel A. Smith Memoral Scholarship, Etta Blanche Smith-Dahlgren Scholarship, Kansas Honors Scholar, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer Designated Scholar, KSHSSA Good Citizenship Award.

Alex Cannady: Kansas State University Band Scholarship, Friends of the FFA Scholarship, Roseberry Scholarship for Music at Kansas State, Charles Gash Inspirational Award, Daughter's of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Nominee.

Adriana Casida: CHHS T.E.A.C.H. Scholarship

Austin Coffman: CHHS Booster Club Scholarship, Lane/Pottawatomie Township Ruritan Scholarship, Central Heights Community Scholarship, David Hull Memorial Scholarship, Etta Blanche Smith-Dahlgren Scholarship, Giving Back Scholarship, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, KSHSSA Good Citizenship Award.

Jesse Collins: Friends of the FFA Scholarship.

Jonathan Fox: CHHS Booster Club Scholarship, Friends of the FFA Scholarship.

Cyla Gardner: Central Heights STUCO Scholarship, CHHS Booster Club Scholarship, Mt. Carmel Knights of Columbus Scholarship (Scipio), Franklin County Friends for K-State Scholarship, Central Heights Community Scholarship, Etta Blanche Smith-Dahlgren Scholarship, Friends of the FFA Scholarship, Kansas Honors Scholar, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, Ottawa Co-Op Agiculture Scholarship, Build Your Dollar National Ruritan Scholarship.

Taylor Jilek: Central Heights Community Scholarship, David Hull Memorial Scholarship, Annoymous Donor Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship,

Hannah Jumet: Central Heights STUCO Scholarship, CHHS Booster Club Scholarship, Emporia State University Marching Band Scholarship, Etta Blanche Smith-Dahlgren Scholarship, Emporia State University Music Talent Scholarship, Emporia State University Presidential Scholarship.

Mason McCurry: Friends of the FFA Scholarship, Missouri Welding Institute Scholarship,

Shelbie Miller: Giving Back Scholarship.

Sophie Morris: Lane/Pottawatomie Township Ruritan Scholarship.

Harlee Poage: Sgt. Jeffery S. Mersman Memorial V.F.W. Auxiliary Scholarship, Build Your Dollar National Ruritan Scholarship.

Hailee Riemer: Lane/Pottawatomie Township Ruritan Scholarship, Central Heights Community Scholarship, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, Richmond Ruritan Scholarship.

Ryder Roll: Kansas University Chancellor's Award, Kansas Governor's Scholar, Kansas Honors Scholar, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer Designated Scholar.

Tyler Silvis: Friends of the FFA Scholarship.

Timothy Smith: Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer.

TylerStevenson: Cardin Family Legacy Cross Country Scholarship, CHHS Booster Club Scholarship, Central Heights Community Scholarship, Etta Blanche Smith-Dahlgren Scholarship.

Joshua Thompson: Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer.