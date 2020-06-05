Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 2:17 p.m. Monday, 2700 Rock Creek, Nicole Stewart, 31, Scranton, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

• Alicia Louise Duvall, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 9:46 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Alivia Dawn Beason, 34, Wichita, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of N. King St., Ottawa, Dominque Burnett, 29, Osawatomie, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 11:17 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Chasenda Snow, 32, Richmond, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Old US-50 Highway, Williamsburg, Crystal Phillips, 28, Scranton, was arrested and released with a notice to appear for driving while suspended and no liability insurance.

• 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Iowa Road, Princeton, Eric Mersman, 43, Greeley, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

• 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Michael Lee Dixon, 41, Kansas City Mo., was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for criminal damage to property, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property.

• 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for domestic battery.

• 9:47 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Frank Allen Warburton, 44, Lee’s Summit, Mo., was arrested on Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 2:40 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

Accidents

• 1:26 a.m. Monday, 4400 block of K-33 highway, Ottawa, Kenneth Ard, 38, Wellsville, was traveling south in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when he struck a 2019 Subaru Impreza driven by Rita Bekah, 47, Kansas City, who failed to yield at the stop sign. Bekah was cited for the incident. Damage was estimated to be greater than $1000.

• 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of US-59 highway, Princeton, Charles Prue, 64, Richmond, was traveling southbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he struck a deceased deer in the roadway. Damage is unknown at this time.

• 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Megan Kline, 37, Olathe, was traveling north in a 2015 Dodge Charger when she struck a coyote that entered the roadway. Damage estimated to be greater than $1,000.

• 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Seleste Michael, 19, Texas, was traveling north in her 2006 Kia Spectra when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 5:09 a.m. Thursday, 3400 Davis Avenue, Ottawa, Timothy Mathias 32, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Mathias was later released on a notice to appear.

• 9:40 a.m. Thursday, 2300 Douglas Road, Jonathan Rolf, 20, Parker, was traveling west in a 2015 Ford Transit owned by Integrity Locating Services when he moved over to the right side of the road to allow room for an oncoming semi pulling a flatbed trailer. Jonathan moved over too far, taking the Ford Transit into the ditch and striking the edge of the ditch. Total damage is over $1,000. The semi was not located in the area.

Incidents

• Monday, Stephanie J. Lewis, 39, Pomona reported a known 50-year-old man threw a box of ceramic pots at the back window of her Dodge Durango and broke the window, causing $200 in damage. The man was not immediately located.

• 7:03 p.m. Monday, 4300 block of US-59 highway, Lesnita Cox, 34, Edgerton, reported Mercedes Geiss, 30, Emporia, tore a necklace off her neck while she was driving from Lawrence to Emporia. Case is under review.

• 2:48 a.m. Monday, 508 Monroe Street, Pomona, Darren Jones, 26, Pomona, claimed he was battered by Jeremiah Bond, 39, Pomona.

• 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, corrections staff at the Franklin County Jail reported a fight between inmates. A 35-year-old Pomona man was battered by a 31-year-old Ottawa man and a 26-year-old Ottawa man. Charges for aggravated battery and simple battery have been forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for potential prosecution.

Thefts

• 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, 4100 Indiana Terrace, Ottawa, Kaitlyn Bones, 21, Ottawa, reported that a 61-year-old Ottawa man took her service canine. The canine was retrieved and returned to Bones. Report is being forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 7:17 p.m. Monday, 700 N. Cedar Street, Ottawa, a known Baldwin City man reported a disturbance involving weapons and damage to property by a known suspect. James Adel, 44, Ottawa, was arrested for the above mentioned charges.

• 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, 300 S. Main Street, Ottawa, a 17-year-old was arrested and issued a notice to appear for driving under the influence after committing a traffic infraction.

• 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, 400 W. 3rd Street, Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Franklin County warrant.

• 8:43 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of S. Ash, Ottawa, 57-year-old Ottawa woman reported that she was the victim of a battery by a known suspect. Edner Geer, 55, Ottawa, was arrested for the offense.

Accidents

• 12:47 p.m. Monday, I-35 and K-68, Ottawa, Cassandra Rusk, 29, Princeton, was driving a 2015 Chrysler and struck a 2017 Ram driven by Katrina Speltz, 45, Olathe.

• 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, 334 N. Main Street (Casey’s General Store), Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa woman reported an unknown subject struck her car and left the scene.

• 12:08 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of E. Logan, Ottawa, a 2018 Hyundai driven by Carlie McCoy, 45, Ottawa, was eastbound on Logan when it was struck by a 2018 Ford driven by William Skriver, 82, Iowa City, that was attempting a left turn into Zarco. McCoy was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for possible injuries. Skriver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Incidents

• 9:27 a.m. Monday, 2201 S. Elm Street (AA Storage), Ottawa, Pollyanna Johnson, 59, Leawood, reported damage to storage lockers at the business.

• 9:12 p.m. Monday, 100 N. Locust Street, Ottawa, Mikah Wingerter, 21, Ottawa, reported that an unknown suspect broke into her residence, stole items and damaged property.

• 11:12 p.m. Monday, 26 Canterbury Drive, Ottawa, a known Ottawa woman is suspected of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container of alcohol, after officers were dispatched to a disturbance. Case is under investigation.

• 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, 700 E. Garfield Street, Ottawa, a known Ottawa woman is suspected of attempted assisting with suicide, unlawful request for emergency services, interference with law enforcement (making false report). Case is under investigation.

• 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, 320 N. Locust Street (Forest Park), Ottawa, a 2001 Ford passenger car was recovered after originally being reported stolen out of Anderson County.

• 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 Austin Court, Ottawa, a license plate was recovered after originally being reported stolen out of Wichita.

• 9:20 p.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St. (Ottawa Police Department), Ottawa, a 30-year-old Ottawa woman reported violation of a protection order by a known 38-year-old Ottawa man. Case is under investigation.

– 9:21 p.m. Thursday, 900 N. Milner Street, Ottawa, Jeremie King, a 41-year-old Princeton man was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

Thefts

• 8:44 a.m. Monday, 2132 S. Princeton Street (Super Wash Car Wash), Willie Brown, 56, Ottawa, reported a past burglary at the business.

• 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, 400 E. 3rd Street, Ottawa, Danny Yarbro, 56, Ottawa, reported a past theft.

• 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 Austin Court, Ottawa, James Whittaker, 39, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject stole his license plate.